A video of a drunken policeman asleep in the mud with people taking pictures and videos has gone viral.

The policeman is at the moment unnamed and unidentified but was seen dressed in uniform sleeping in the mud.

The location of the video is also unknown but people can be heard mocking the policeman, the police force and even Buhari with one man even going as far as saying; “He has taken too much drink (alcohol) and he has fallen into a gutter. And he is on duty. Look at what Buhari has caused for us; this doesn’t make sense,”

You can watch the video below.

