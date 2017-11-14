The members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra,(IPOB) in a viral video have threatened to attack President Muhammed Buhari, who is currently in Enugu state and will visit Ebonyi and Anambra state today and tomorrow respectively.

The renewed attempt by (IPOB) to renew the Igbo’s agitation for secession was stopped by troops, forcing Kanu to flee.

President Buhari’s trip will be his first to the region since he took office in 2015, and will leave Abuja today (Tuesday) and return tomorrow.

In Ebonyi, he will inaugurate many projects undertaken by the Governor Dave Umahi administration while in Anambra, he will campaign for the candidate of his party – the All Progressives Congress (APC) – in Saturday’s governorship election Tony Nwoye .

Watch the video below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

