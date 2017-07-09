Video: Ogun State Gov., Ibikunle Amosu And Daughter Dance To Davido's 'IF' At Her Wedding To Abike Dabiri's Son - The Herald Nigeria

The high power wedding between the families of the Ogun state governor, Ibikunle Amosu and President Muhammadu Buhari’s SA on Diasporan matters, Abike-Dabiri Erewa is one of the most popular wedding in the month.

The Ogun state governor was spotted during the event which held in Abeokuta, Ogun state dancing with his daughter, Ayomide at the ceremony.

The event had several dignitaries in attendance including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Enitan, Senate President Bukola Saraki, House of Reps speaker, Yakubu Dogara and several others.

The traditional wedding which took place between the couple on Saturday July 8 in Ogun state also had in attendance the Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, Nigerian comedian, Ali baba and others.

Watch video of the bride and her father, the Ogun state governor battle it out on the dance floor below:

Governor Amosun And His Daughter Dancing Davido's Song 'No Do GaraGara For Me' At Her Wedding With Abike Dabiri's Son A post shared by Trezzy Helm (@trezzy_helm) on Jul 9, 2017 at 2:45am PDT

