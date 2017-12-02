Video: TB Joshua supports Daddy Freeze on Tithing Controversy

The General Overseer of Synagogue Church of all Nations, Prophet TB Joshua, has spoken on the controversial issue Tithing.

Recall that the #FreetheSheepie leader Daddy Freeze has been in the spotlight for calling out pastors who encourage their members to pay Tithe.

According to the OAP Freeze, some of the funds generated from donations in the church were used extravagantly by the Men of God.

Reacting to the issue, Prophet TB Joahua stated in a video which has gone viral that members can pay Tithe in any way they deem fit.

Daddy Freeze who is delighted on the Prophet’s view, took to his social media to applaud him for ‘speaking the truth.’

See the video below:

