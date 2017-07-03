'We Are Not Under Pressure Over Evans' - Police - The Herald Nigeria

The Nigerian Police Force on Monday said they were not under pressure in the handling of the case of suspected billionaire kidnapper kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, also known as Evans.

Featuring on a talkshow on African Independent Television, AIT on Monday, Jimoh Moshood indicated that there was no pressure on them to fast track the conviction of the Kidnapper Kingpin, Premium Times revealed.

Reacting to concerns raised by Nigerians, especially on social media, Mr. Moshood, said the police are not under any pressure over the case, saying there are related issues the police are still investigating, including criminal cases involving the suspect in Ghana and other African countries.

The spokesperson also advised Nigerians to be wary of social media reports, which he said were often based on hearsays and not authentic information emanating from the police.

While explaining that the police would do everything within its capacity to ensure proper investigation and prosecution of the suspect, Mr. Moshood noted that the police have no power over the decision of the court on the case.

He called on other Nigerians who may have evidences against the suspect to assist the police and the court in the administration of justice.

