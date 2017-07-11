 We Weren't Honest With Each Other - Jay Z Speaks On Relationship With Beyonce - The Herald Nigeria

We Weren’t Honest With Each Other – Jay Z Speaks On Relationship With Beyonce

Ameerican power couple, Beyonce and JAY Z who recently welcomed their twins are not done with the revelations regarding their relationship as Beyonce had earlier on her Lemonade Album accused her man of cheating.

JAY Z on his latest album 4:44 claimed his mother is a lesbian and also admitted to cheating on Beyonce.

However, in a latest revelation, the 47-year-old rapper has admitted that his marriage to his wife wasn’t built on 100% truth.

Jay Z who has been married to the singer for 9 years noted that the ‘hardest thing’ he has ever had to do is facing up potential difficulties in his marriage and working them out.

The rapper said: “This is my real life. I just ran into this place and we built this big, beautiful mansion of a relationship that wasn’t totally built on the 100 per cent truth and it starts cracking.

“Things start happening that the public can see. Then we had to get to a point of, “OK, tear this down and let’s start from the beginning … It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”‘

“I was on a boat, and I had the best time. I was like, “Man, this is great.” Then she had to leave. I was, like, crushed. “Man, I don’t even feel like this. What is happening to my body right now? I don’t even feel like this. Did I just say… Don’t leave?”

Jay Z however noted that the reason the duo have stayed together is their honesty.

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant.

