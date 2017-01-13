Why I Did The 'Chain Movement' - Pretty Mike Reveals - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A Lagos club owner known as Pretty Mike who was recently arrested by the Lagos State Governor for putting women on a dog leash has revealed the reason behind his movement.

Following the apology he released on his social media page yesterday, Pretty Mike in an interview with relationship blogger, Joro Olumofin said he started the movement to empower women.

Read excerpts of the interview below:

Pretty Mike- ” I respect and love all women”

Pretty mike – ” Toke Makinwa has a crush on me, I have a crush on her too

Joro Olumofin- ” Will you allow a man put chains on your daughter?

Joro Olumofin- ” Are you dating Bobrisky? “

Pretty mike – ” I am doing this chain movement to empower women and give women and voice “

Joro Olumofin: – ” How much do you pay the girls ? “

Joro Olumofin-” mention 4 ways to identify to identify a runs girl “

Joro Olumofin: The couple you attended their wedding , were they happy you stole attention at their wedding??

