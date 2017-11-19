Incumbent Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Willie Obiano has won the 2017 governorship election in Anambra State.

Going by the results of the Governorship election so far announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the APGA candidate, who is also the incumbent governor of Anambra State, is leading his other contenders with wide margin.

Of the 21 Local Government Areas of the state, results of 18 Local Government Areas have been submitted, out of which Obiano is comfortably leading in all the LGAs.

The Governor won with a big margin in key areas of the state including Idemili, Onitsha, Orumba, Ihiala, and Awka.

Mr. Obiano also won in Ogbaru local government, the local government where PDP’s Oseloka with a total vote of 6,615 against 3,415 votes got by Mr. Oseloka.

Mr. Willie Obiano who has been receiving a mixture of praise and criticism from his first term as Governor will continue to drive the state until November 2021 to complete his two terms in office as Governor of Anambra state.

1. Anaocha LGA

APC 5297

APGA 11237

PDP 6554

2. Ayamelum LGA

APC 5412

APGA 14593

PDP 2323

3. Awka South LGA

APGA 18957

APC 6167

PDP 5354

4. Dunukofia LGA

APC 7016

APGA: 8, 575

PDP 1530

5. Njikoka LGA

APGA 16944

APC 5756

PDP 3477

6. Orumba South LGA

APC 3808

APGA 8125

PDP 2412

7. Ekwusigo LGA

APC 5412

APGA 8595

PDP 3856

8. Aguata LGA

APGA 13167

PDP 4073

APC 5807

9. Onitsha North LGA

PDP 4143

APGA 10138

APC 3808

10. Ogbaru LGA

APC 3415

APGA 6615

PDP 4416

11. Idemili South LGA

APC 4063

APGA 5742

PDP 2629

12. Awka North LGA

ACP 3727

APGA 7162

PDP 3347

13. Orumba North LGA

APGA 8,766

APC- 3,551

PDP- 3,865

14. Onitsha South LGA

APC 2012

APGA 7082

PDP 3423

15. Ihiala LGA

APC 7,894

APGA 14,379

PDP 4706

16. Anambra East LGA

APC 5248

APGA 20510

PDP 1132

17. Nnewi South

APC 2,765

APGA 10,465

PDP 2,255

18. Nnewi North

APC 3616

APGA 10845

PDP 4157

