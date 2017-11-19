Incumbent Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Willie Obiano has won the 2017 governorship election in Anambra State.
Going by the results of the Governorship election so far announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the APGA candidate, who is also the incumbent governor of Anambra State, is leading his other contenders with wide margin.
Of the 21 Local Government Areas of the state, results of 18 Local Government Areas have been submitted, out of which Obiano is comfortably leading in all the LGAs.
The Governor won with a big margin in key areas of the state including Idemili, Onitsha, Orumba, Ihiala, and Awka.
Mr. Obiano also won in Ogbaru local government, the local government where PDP’s Oseloka with a total vote of 6,615 against 3,415 votes got by Mr. Oseloka.
Mr. Willie Obiano who has been receiving a mixture of praise and criticism from his first term as Governor will continue to drive the state until November 2021 to complete his two terms in office as Governor of Anambra state.
1. Anaocha LGA
APC 5297
APGA 11237
PDP 6554
2. Ayamelum LGA
APC 5412
APGA 14593
PDP 2323
3. Awka South LGA
APGA 18957
APC 6167
PDP 5354
4. Dunukofia LGA
APC 7016
APGA: 8, 575
PDP 1530
5. Njikoka LGA
APGA 16944
APC 5756
PDP 3477
6. Orumba South LGA
APC 3808
APGA 8125
PDP 2412
7. Ekwusigo LGA
APC 5412
APGA 8595
PDP 3856
8. Aguata LGA
APGA 13167
PDP 4073
APC 5807
9. Onitsha North LGA
PDP 4143
APGA 10138
APC 3808
10. Ogbaru LGA
APC 3415
APGA 6615
PDP 4416
11. Idemili South LGA
APC 4063
APGA 5742
PDP 2629
12. Awka North LGA
ACP 3727
APGA 7162
PDP 3347
13. Orumba North LGA
APGA 8,766
APC- 3,551
PDP- 3,865
14. Onitsha South LGA
APC 2012
APGA 7082
PDP 3423
15. Ihiala LGA
APC 7,894
APGA 14,379
PDP 4706
16. Anambra East LGA
APC 5248
APGA 20510
PDP 1132
17. Nnewi South
APC 2,765
APGA 10,465
PDP 2,255
18. Nnewi North
APC 3616
APGA 10845
PDP 4157