A Pastor, Gbenga Oyelere, has been arrested by the Police at Igando division, after a woman lodged a report that he forced her to use an SUV which belongs to her, for seed sowing in church.

The victim Yemi Ariwodola, was said to have visited his church at Gafaru Alani Street, Akesan Lagos, where he assured her of answerwd prayers if she would take a bold step in leap of faith in God.

Pastor Gbenga thereafter asked her to use the Rav-4 with registration number, JJJ962EJ for the seed sowing so as to see immediate manifestations and an elevation from her present financial strength to a higher one.

Yemi was said to have left the car for the Kwara-state born pastor, with the sum of N80,000 for the vehicle maintenance then left for her home on foot.

Trouble however started when the victim regained consciousness and waited for the manifestations, when she didn’t see anything different from her regular life, She then went to the police and reported the alleged fraud and Pastor Oyelere was arrested and taken to the division.

The police thereafter went with Oyelere to his village in Kwara and recovered the vehicle back to Lagos.

The 48-year old Oyelere was charged before Magistrates court sitting in Ejigbo for stealing the vehicle and inducing the victim under the Criminal Code.

He pleaded not guilty to the three count charges.

The presiding Magistrates, Mrs. J.O.E Adeyemi granted Oyelere bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He was remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail condition.

The matter was adjourned till 19th of September, 2017.

