Woman seeks divorce over husband’s constant battery

A housewife, Basira Musa, on Tuesday pleaded with a Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court‎ in Abuja for the dissolution of her marriage over alleged battery.

Musa said that her 10-year-old marriage to one Tasiu Miko had been characterised by constant battery.

She told court that Miko was also accusing her of stealing his money and that he had no respect for her parents.

The petitioner said that the union, which had produced two kids, had been a nightmare for her due, to constant beating by her husband.

She, therefore, prayed the court to dissolve the marriage forthwith.

Miko, however, pleaded not guilty to Musa’s allegations, saying that ‎he was still in love with his wife, whom he described as his cousin.

He said also that he had never insulted Musa, pointing out however, that she tore his clothes because he brought a second wife to their matrimonial home.

The Judge, Mr Mohammed Marafa, gave the couple two weeks to reconcile their differences “since the respondent is still in love with his wife.’’‎

He adjourned the matter until Dec. 8 ‎ and told the parties to come to court with their parents. (NAN)

