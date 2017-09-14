Civil rights activist and former minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Oby Ezekwesili has slammed President Muhammed Buhari over the military’s activities in Abia, hometown of Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) leader.

In a series of tweets, from her social media account, Ezekwesili said the President had deliberately or inadvertently alienated a section of Nigeria.

She said, “It is tragic that you, our President, Muhammadu Buhari, have deliberately or inadvertently alienated a segment of the people you lead. It is tragic.”

She added, “The leader of a country cannot be friends only of those he/she likes. No. That is not leadership. The leader builds up groups. Not divide. You cannot lead only those that worship and swear by you. You are the leader. You must carry the burden even of those that detest you.

“It is the lowest form of churlishness that is unbecoming of a leader to send signals that you dislike anyone of the groups you lead. A leader is a winner. When a winner acts like a loser, things go wrong in their kingdom. Real leaders build a bond with all their people.

“Worst is when a leader makes enemies of most because he abhors the action of one or a few. That is not leadership! That is ethnic prejudice. A real leader does not suffer from the destructive disease of ethnic prejudice. It endangers his/her people and real leaders cannot bear such.”

