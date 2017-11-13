Young man slams Tonto Dike for allegedly aborting Hushpuppi’s baby

A social media user, Alajandrosolis902 has slammed Nollywood actress Tonto Dike for allegedly aborting a pregnancy belonging to a Nigerian businessman Hafiz, who he claimed turned down the responsibility of her pregnancy.

The post which was shared by the social media user on istablog9ja, revealed that Tonto was spotted with Hushpuppi at Intercontinental hotel and The George hotel few weeks ago hence the possibility of him being the father of the aborted foetus.

According to the post, a complication was said to have occurred after the abortion some days later following a medical diagnosis that it has complications.

Tonto Dikeh was said to have been hooked up to the young boy Hafiz by Abuja Popular matchmaker Tutu Pie some months ago.

It was also disclosed that her allged lover Haifiz had distanced himself from both the pregnancy and a possible relationship.

Tonto Dikeh recently posted a video with Hafiz on her instagram page following months of love show off between her and the Malaysia Gucci lover Hushpuppi on their pages.

The 26 years old ‎Hafiz has since returned to London after washing his hands off the allegation of impregnating the controversial actress. He was said to have ignored the actress pleasantries and birthday wishes to him both on instagram and other pages.

