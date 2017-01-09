 YungSix Offers N500,000 Reward To Whoever Finds His 21-Karat Gold Chain - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

YungSix Offers N500,000 Reward To Whoever Finds His 21-Karat Gold Chain

Nigerian rapper, YungSix has announced a reward of N500,000 to whoever finds his stolen 21-Karat Gold Chain.

The rapper took to his social media page to lament and mourn the loss of the expensive piece which he claimed someone literally cut from his neck.

Reports however indicated that the rapper lost his expensive piece in Jos during a performance at the third edition of Jos Rocks.

The Jos Rocks concert was organised by rapper, Ice Prince with performance from other rappers including MI Abaga, Loose Kaynon, Classiq, Jesse Jags and others.

See YungSix’s tweet below:

