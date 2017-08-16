10 Makeup Tricks Every Woman Should Know - The Herald Nigeria

Just because you apply makeup regularly, doesn’t mean that you’re necessarily doing it right. Follow our 10 makeup tricks for easier – and better – application.

1. NAILS

To make bright coloured nail polishes pop, apply a coat of white nail polish over your base coat before application.

2. BRIGHT EYES

The same goes for eye makeup. Gently coat your eyelid with white eyeliner pencil and then apply a bold eye shadow over it to intensify the pigment. Bright colours just got a little brighter!

3. LIPS THAT LAST

Apply a coat of glossy lipstick and hold a lightweight tissue against your lips. Then dust a coat of translucent powder over the tissue. Allow it to absorb into the lipstick, wicking away excess moisture. This will set the lipstick and make it last all night!

4. PRIMED EYES

Your eyelids are oily so if you use concealer as a base, makeup will only slip off or cake in fine lines. For long lasting eye makeup use a primer instead.

5. PERFECT COVERAGE

If you want sheer coverage, or if you’re using a BB or CC Cream, apply it with your fingers. For heavier consistency foundations and full coverage always use a brush.

6. MULTITASKING EYELINER

If you want a smudgy, gel like eye pencil line, hold your pencil over a flame for 10 seconds. This will melt the kohl to give you a more fluid consistency.

“A beige eyeliner will make the whites of you eyes appear larger”

7. MAKE IT MATCH

Products for your complexion, like foundation and concealer, should match the inside of your arm rather than the back of your hand.

8. NO MORE DARK CIRCLES

Instead of applying concealer to your under-eye area in a half-moon shape, apply it in a V shape, drawn from your outer to inner corner. Use a concealer brush and watch dark circles disappear!

9. LOOK WIDE AWAKE

Invest in a beige or off-white eyeliner and rim your lower waterline, giving extra attention to the inner corners. This will make the whites of your eyes appear larger, creating the optical illusions of brighter eyes.

10. THE LIPSTICK TEST

If you are unsure about what lip colours will suit you. Test lipstick on the inside of your fingertip – it’s the most similar shade to your natural lip colour.

