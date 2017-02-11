12 arrested at Ankara protest against mass academic sackings

Twelve people were arrested on Friday at a demonstration in the capital Ankara against the mass sacking of academics, Turkish media reported.

Police used tear gas and plastic bullets against the crowd on the Ankara University campus, according to the DHA news agency.

The demonstrators were expressing their anger at the sacking of some 4,464 education workers in an emergency decree earlier this week.

More than half of the dismissals belonged to an academic network that had last year called for an end to the Turkish Government’s military involvement in Kurdish areas.

Turkey has a three-decade-old conflict with Kurdish groups demanding greater autonomy.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has used emergency powers put in place following a failed coup in July to conduct a widespread purge of perceived government opponents.

Some 40,000 people are being investigated and 100,000 civil servants have been sacked.

The state of emergency is set to last until April 19. (dpa/NAN)

