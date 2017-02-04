 2017 AFCON: Burkina Faso win bronze after beating Ghana 1-0

Alain Traore scored a stunning free kick against Ghana in the 89th minute to enable Burkina Faso finish third on Saturday at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon.

For the second time since Thursday when Cameroon beat them 2-0 in the semi-finals, the Black Stars disappointed again, letting the Burkinabes claim their first third-place win.

Burkina Faso had won the silver medal in 2013 when they lost 1-0 to winners Nigeria and finished fourth in 1998, losing 4-1 on penalties after drawing 4-4 with DR Congo in regulation time.

Ghana’s record fell to wins in 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982; third place in 2008 (when they won 4-2 against Cote d’Ivoire); fourth place in 2012 and 2013 (losing both matches to Mali); and fourth place in 1996 (when they lost 1-0 to Zambia). (PANA/NAN)
