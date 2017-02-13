2017 CAF Confed Cup: FC Ifeanyi Ubah beat Al-Masry 1-0

FC Ifeanyi Ubah , on Sunday defeated AL Marsy of Egypt 1-0 in the first leg of the preliminary round of the ongoing 2017 CAF Confederation Cup at the Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium in Anambra State.

The Cameroonian midfielder, Tamen Medrano, scored the only goal for the home side to give them a slim win over the Egyptians

The former Sunshine Stars midfielder finished off from Isaac Loute’s pass in the 87th minute.

FC IfeanyiUbah will need to avoid defeat in the second leg slated for Feb. 19 in Egypt to qualify for the first round, with the winner expected to face Malian side AC Djoliba.

WiKki Tourists Football Club of Bauchi lost 2-0 to the Royal Armed Forces FC of Sierra Leone.

Four Nigeria Professional Football League clubs, Enugu Rangers, Rivers United, Wikki Tourists and FC IfeanyiUbah are all in the campaigns for honours in the 2017 CAF competitions, the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup.(NAN)

