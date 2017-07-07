5-year-old Blue Ivy Trends Worldwide As She Freestyles On JayZ's album - The Herald Nigeria

Its been a Hova-frenzy thus far after the release of his album..philandering confession…album going platinum…separation from Kanye..It’s been news after news for Jay-Z or his family.

And it doesnt look like it would be letting up soon as one of his tracks, “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family,” actually finds Hov and Beyoncé’s five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter rapping.

She may be five, both she had definitely got the talent running through her veins as she got the tempo spot on.

However, while lot of the lines are borderline indecipherable, you can clearly hear her stunt on everybody’s lives when she says, “Never seen a ceiling in my whole life.” Welp.

JAY-Z released his new 4:44 album to iTunes and Apple Music Thursday night (July 6), and it came with three new bonus tracks.

listen to the track below,

