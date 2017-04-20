53 Arrested, Couple Flee At Gay Wedding In Zaria - The Herald Nigeria

A total of 53 persons were reported to have been arrested at a gay wedding which held on Saturday, April 15 at Zaria Motel.

The arrested persons were yesterday, Wednesday, April 19 arraigned before a Magistrates’ Court in Chediya, Zaria.

The prosecutor in the case, Mannir Nasir, alleged that the arrested persons including young students were arrested at a gay wedding between one Faruk and Sanusi.

The 53 arrested were charged with offences bordering on conspiracy, unlawful assembly and belonging to a gang of unlawful offences, the charges contravened the Sections 97, 100 and 197(a) of Criminal Procedure Code, CPC.

The prosecutor said: “On April 15, 2017 at about 2100 hours a team of policemen led by DSP Muhammad Lawal-Mashi arrested and brought to police station 53 persons.

“The arrested persons included; Jibril Abdullahi, Sagir Abubakar, Anas Mohammed, Mustapha Ababukar, Musa Ibrahim and Suleiman Usman among others, all of various addresses.”

“Information reached the police that these group of persons conspired to celebrate a gay marriage at Zaria Motel between one Faruk and Sanusi both at large.”

The accused persons in the case however pleaded not guilty to the charges read against them with their counsel, Yunusa Umar, pleading for a bail in line with sections 35 (4) and 36 (5) of the Constitution.

Delivering preliminary judgement on the bail application, the Chief Magistrate, Auwal Musa-Aliyu, granted the accused persons bail in the sum of $1,200 each, with one surety each in the like sum, who must be a blood relation to the accused.

He further ordered that each surety must present two passport size photographs, valid identity card, bank account number, letter of credence from a traditional ruler, a 2015 utility bill and a valid GSM numbers before the court for the bail processing.

The case has been adjourned until May 8 for further hearing.

