Acting President Yemi Osinbajo Is Just A Figure Head - PDP - The Herald Nigeria

Opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described the Nigerian Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo as a mere figurehead adding that he is not in charge of the country.

PDP made this known through its spokesperson, Dayo Adeyeye, while speaking to newsmen in Abuja over the weekend.

Adeyeye said Osinbajo has not been able to make key decisions especially as he has been unable to assign portfolios to the two new ministers that he recently swore in.

Adeyeye maintained: “The Acting President is not in charge of the country. He is not in charge of anything. This is why nothing is moving forward. How do you explain a situation where two of the ministers who were sworn in after much pressure from the people and the National Assembly have not been assigned portfolios? He is not in charge.

“He is a mere figurehead and cannot do anything. The cabals are still in charge. That is why nothing is moving forward in this country. The two ministers are just idle. They have no offices, nowhere to resume to and nothing to do.

“What is the essence of their being sworn in then? They are ministers without portfolios. It is a constitutional breach on the side of the government because each state ought to have a minister each.

“Now, these two states had been without ministers for long and after you reluctantly appointed them, you refused to give them offices.”

