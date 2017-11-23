Aisha Buhari urges regular de-worming of children

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has urged parents in the country to de-worm their children regularly to ensure healthy life for the next generation.

She made the call at Babasidi Primary School, Bauchi, at a de-worming programme,

her Director of Information, Mr Suleiman Haruna, said in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Haruna stated that the president’s wife, represented at the event by Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, the Zonal Coordinator of her Future Assured Programme in the North East, said worms could lead to malabsorption of nutrients and could affect pupils’ performance and cognitive development.

She added that medical experts had identified deworming of children as major determinant of growth and development.

She noted that intestinal worms were neglected by most parents in Nigeria, as such, it became a health challenge which must be tackled by relevant stakeholders.

Apart from deworming of more than 2000 pupils at Babasidi and Shadawanka primary schools in Bauchi metropolis courtesy of Aisha’s Future Assured Programme,

more than 3000 men and women were screened on different ailments ranging from blood pressure and blood sugar checks, as well as eye test.

The programme was conducted at Bauchi State Specialist Hospital, where some patients were tested for vital signs and were prescribed drugs, while others were referred to Specialist Hospital for further examination.

The exercise drew doctors, nurses, matrons, laboratory scientists, pharmacists and health information managers.

It was jointly organised by the Future Assured Programme of Mrs Buhari and

Cry for Help, an International NGO and Wife of Bauchi State Governor, Hajiya Hadiza Abubakar. (NAN)

