AMCON appoints Dep Managing Director, Arik as Aero new CEO

The Assets Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) has appointed the Deputy Managing Director, Arik Air, Capt. Ado Sanusi as the new Chief Executive Officer of Aero Contractors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that AMCON spokesperson, Mr Jude Nwauzor disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Lagos on Friday.

Nwauzor explained that Sanusi would assumed office on Monday to take over from Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, who was recently appointed Managing Director, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) by the Federal Government.

The AMCON official said the objective of the appointment was to make Aero, which remains Nigeria’s oldest carrier with strong brand equity, regain its prime position within the shortest possible time.

“Until his appointment, Sanusi was Deputy Managing Director of Arik Air, the largest local carrier in the country.

“The new Aero CEO is a thorough-bred aviation professional; highly respected in the industry for his immeasurable contribution to the sector over the years.

”He previously led NAMA as Managing Director in 2009.

“Sanusi, who is expected to hit the ground running on resumption, has been mandated by the AMCON management to reposition the airline.

“This is by returning it to full operational capacity, offering reliable, safe and secure operations which the airline is known for,” he said.

The AMCON official noted further that industry watchers had also commended AMCON for the appointment of Sanusi whom they described as the best suited for the job of rebuilding Aero.

He said that the stakeholders believed that Sanusi would bring his experience to bear in rejuvenating the airline.

Nwauzor said Sanusi started his flying carrier in Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria where he obtained Commercial Pilot License and a National Diploma in Aeronautical Sciences.

He said that Sanusi later proceeded to the United States where he advanced his education and obtained Air Transport Pilot Licence, Certified Flight and Ground Instructor’s license in many institutions in United States.

The instructions included Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Flight Safety Savannah GA, University of Southern California, Simuflite Dallas TX, North America Training and Development TX, USAir Training center Pittsburg PA, Flight Safety International Wichita KS.

Sanusi also worked for Kabo Air, a local airline as a Senior First Officer and then proceeded to ExxonMobil as Captain and flight Safety Officer.

He then joined Virgin Nigeria as a Captain on the B737 Classic and later became the MD, NAMA.

He was responsible for managing the entire Nigerian Airspace and succeeded in laying the foundation for a performance base airspace.

Other parastatals Sanusi worked in the aviation industry include NCAT, Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) where he implemented the total radar coverage on the Nigeria Airspace (TRACON).

“He designed the blue print of capacity building by organising training for the Air Traffic Controllers and Engineers in the United States.

“This position in charge of safety of the Nigerian Airspace allowed him to have an insight into safety critical areas of the aeronautical industry including airports management and meteorological services.

“Captain Sanusi has a blend of best American training and vast experience in African operation,” Nwauzor said. (NAN)

