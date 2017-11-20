Anambra deputy governor hails voters for re-election

Anambra State Deputy-Gov. Nkem Okeke on Monday hailed the people of the state for huge support for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the Saturday’s governorship poll, which led to his re-election.

Okeke made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka.

Okeke is Gov. Willie Obiano’s running mate.

He said that the decision of the people to renew the mandate of the present administration showed that they had taken their destiny in their hands.

Okeke added that the support was an expression of confidence in the Mr Willie Obiano-administration.

He assured members of the electorate that APGA would adhere strictly to its manifesto.

According to him, the administration will not relent in developing all sectors of the state’s economy to achieve a secure future.

He told NAN that the administration would consolidate on the achievements it recorded in agriculture, education, commerce and industry and healthcare delivery, among others.

Okeke said that APGA’s victory in the poll was a call for more work.

“The administration would make the people proud; we will not fail Anambra people,” he said.

NAN reports that Obiano secured 234,074 of the 457,311 valid votes to defeat Dr Tony Nwoye of the All Progressives Congress, who polled 98,752 and Mr Oseloka Obaze of the Peoples Democratic Party who polled 70,293 votes.

