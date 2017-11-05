Anambra governorship poll: Resist temptation of thuggery, NUP candidate urges youths

Chief Justin Nnoli-Amaechi, the governorship candidate of National Unity Party (NUP) has advised the youth in Anambra to resist the temptation of being used as thugs during the Nov.18 governorship election.
Nnoli-Amaechi gave the advice while inaugurating his state-wide campaign at Adazi-Ani in Anaocha Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.
He expressed dismay that some overzealous contestants perceived the election as a do-or-die affair and ready to engage thugs to do their biddings besides committing billions of naira to induce voters during the election.
The NUP governorship candidate explained that the challenge state facing the state was dearth of selfless leaders to transform the vision of state for development.
“Most frightening and regrettable is the speed in which some political leaders sacrifice moral probity and financial decency to the whims and caprices of corruption, bad governance and befuddled vision.
“It is shameful and disheartening to see state such as Anambra, so abundantly blessed with human and natural resources, reeling under such humiliating level of want, deprivation, and excruciating poverty,’’ he said.
He urged the people to come out in their large number and vote for candidates of their choice but assured his supporters that he would tackle the development of Anambra on five pillars.
“The NUP under my leadership will ensure that our five pillar-policy of quality and affordable healthcare; education; agriculture; human capital development and industrialisation are religiously and vigorously implemented.’’
He said that his mission, tagged “Liberation Mandate’’ is to salvage the state from years of socio-economic and political retrogression and put it on a solid foundation of growth in all sectors.
Mr Ifeanyi Nweke, a national official of NUP who handed over the party’s flag to Nnoli-Amaechi, said the party was happy with the pedigree of its governorship candidate in the Nov.18 election.
“Our resolve as a party is that, anybody that will fly our party’s flag must be known from his roots and it is to justify this that Adazi-Ani was selected as the venue for today’s event.
“As a party, we are indeed happy with the testimonies of philanthropic life of Nnoli-Amaechi as a private man in his area.
‘’If he could do all that were said with his personal wealth, Anambra state will live to tell a positive story of him as a governor,’’he said.
Contributing, the state Chairman of NUP, Mr Ifeanyi Egwuonwu, said Nnoli-Amaechi’s choice was informed by his track records, noting that a lot of indigenes had benefited from his scholarship scheme among other gestures.(NAN)
MR JOHN AYODELE.(08151775057)…facebook name……JOHN AYODELE)
WE PROVIDE FASTEST,RELAIBLE AND QUALITY SUGAR MUMMMY,DADDY,GAY,AND LESBIANS.
WE GIVE YOU MAXIMUM SECURITY WHICH WE KEEP U SAVE FOR HIGH CLASS CUSTOMER
THAT NEED THIS.
maximum security is guarantee from any of our clients becuase we have done
ALL NECESSARY
BACGROUND CHEKUP ON ALL THE LADIES AND MEN WE HAVE ON OUR DATABASED.
NOWADAYS,FINDING SUGAR MUMMY AND DADDY CAN BE QUITE STRESSFUL AND
COMPLICATED.
BUT WE MAKE IT EASY AND SUCCESSFUL WITHOUT ANY STRESS AND FIND THE RIGHT
SUGAR MUMMY AND
DADDY FOR YOU.
SUGAR MUMMY
SERVICE ARE NOT ONLY FOR SEX AND PLEASURE IT BRING YOU OPPORTUNITY TO MEET
HOT AND MATURE LADIES AND DADDIES THAT ARE
POLITICIANS,EXECUTIVE,HONORABLES, OIL BARON
MONEY BUSINESS MEN & WOMEN,DIRECTOR, C.E.O OF COMPANIES.
ANY WHERE U ARE GHANA,NIGERIA COTONOU,SOUTH AFRICA MALAYSIA,ZIMBABWE IVORY
COAST.
IF YOU WE START DATING SUGAR MUMMY AND DADDY IN MORE PRODUCTIVE AND
REWARDING MANNER
THIS SOMETHING THAT YOU NEED TO DO.
CONTACT THE P.R.O OF AFRO MATRO DATING AGENCY (MR JOHN AYODELE
.08151775057).. FACE BOOK JOHN AYODELE)FULLY REGISTER UNDER C.A.C
(CORPORATE AFFAIRS COMMISSION)
MOST IMPORTANCE OF ALL, YOU NEED TO REMEMBER THAT ALL OF THE EFFORT THAT YOU
HAVE PLACED WILL BE GREATLY REWARDED ONCE YOU ARE ABLE TO FIND YOUR IDEAL OF
SUGAR MUMMY DATING
GRAPE THE OPPORTUNITY TO MEET OUR LADIES ANY IN
LAGOS,ABUJA,calabar,ANAMBRA,DELTA,JOS,PORTHARCOURT,
KONGI,RIVER,IBADAN,EDO,BENIN,KADUNA,ABIA, STATE.
IF YOU WANT MR SAMUEL TO CALL YOU HIMSELF THEN DROP UR INFORMATION.
YOUR NAME IN FULL………….
YOUR AGE……………
YOUR DATE OF BIRTH…………….
YOUR OCCUPATION……..
THE STATE YOU ARE PRESENTLY………….
YOUR RESIDENTIAL HOME ADDRESS………..
YOUR GENDER…………..
THEN THE CITY YOU WANT THE CONNECTION TO TAKE PLACE
TEXT IT TO THIS NUMBER 08151775057 THEN MR JOHN AYODELE WE CALL YOU HIMSELF.
MR JOHN AYODELE(08151775057)
–