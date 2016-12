Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has stated with strong conviction that the All Progressives Congress, APC, will split into three political parties before the next Presidential Election in 2019. He made this statement during a recent interview with Channels T.V; on his ordeal in EFCC custody.

Watch Videos of the interview below.

