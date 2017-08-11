APGA refutes IPOB’s allegation of sponsoring Ozubulu killings

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Friday refuted an allegation by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that it sponsored the recent killings at a church in Ozubulu, Anambra.

The National Chairman of the party, Mr Victor Oye, made the refutation when Anambra Governor, Willie Obiano, came to the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja to submit his nomination form.

Oye said “I want to use this opportunity to dispute the allegation that APGA had a hand in the killings.

“APGA has never at anytime sponsored the killing of innocent people regardless of what people are saying and as alleged by IPOB and we can stand at the World Court or anywhere to say this.

“Anambra government is run on transparency, fear of God, love of the people and commitment to accountability; how can such a government begin to kill people?

“This is the same government that held the `Ozuemena’ which is the burial or re-burial for all who died in the civil war; so, how can a man who has done all these turn around and kill his innocent people?’’

He said the allegation was the making of evil people, to distort the good work of the governor, but said that such people would fail.

The chairman assured the governor of the party’s support, adding that the APGA family was standing solidly behind him.

According to him, the next election in the state would mark a crushing defeat for the opponents.

In his response, Obiano said that the incident would not dent his security record and the fact that the state remained the safest in Nigeria.

“The unfortunate flash in the pan that happened last Sunday was a fight that was exported from an African country into the country between two business owners.

“Early investigation showed that they wanted one of the persons killed in the house but because his house was very fortified, they thought the best way to eliminate was in the church close to his house.

“So as soon as they confirmed that the guy’s car was parked along the road they did not know it was the father that parked the car and the guy was not there; they went into the church and did what they did.’’

Obiano expressed confidence that the culprits would be brought to book to serve as deterrent to others, adding, `if you have scores to settle outside Nigeria, you stay outside Nigeria, you don’t bring it home.’’

He reaffirmed that Anambra government would pick the hospital bills of the injured and burial bills for the dead. (NAN)

