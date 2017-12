Africa’s biggest reality show Big Brother Naija is calling for auditions for the third edition of the game show with N45m worth of prizes to be won.

Recall that the successful 2nd edition of the show was won by Efe Ejeba who took home a whopping N20m in 2017.

For those interested in becoming housemates, the audition is said to be taking place between 9th-10th of December 2018.

See details below:

