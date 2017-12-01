The Convener of the Bring Back Our Girls Group, Aisha Yesufu, has on Thursday night took a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring Friday as a public holiday to celebrate this year’s Eid-El-Maulud.

Recall that the Federal Government had on Wednesday declared Friday, December 1, 2017, as a Public holiday to celebrate Eid-El-Maulud.

The BBOG convener described the holiday as wasteful and an act of competitive religiosity

Aisha urged the Buhari administration to focus on helping Nigerians than otherwise.

In her tweets, she wrote “Nigeria and our need for wasteful holidays. Which one is public holiday for Maulud? When did we start celebrating Maulud?

“When do we stop all this “competitive religiosity” and focus on doing good for humanity?

“The first Maulud to be a public holiday in Nigeria was declared for Monday, 9 March 2009 by Godwin Abbe, then minister of interior under Yar’Adua’s administration.”

Nigeria and our need for wasteful holidays. Which one is public holiday for Maulud? When did we start celebrating Maulud?

When do we stop all this "competitive religiosity" and focus on doing good for humanity? — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) November 30, 2017

During the time of Abacha he cancelled two days to mark an event and if it falls during the weekend then no holiday. To me it was a welcome development. Then Obasanjo came and cancelled that.

By the way Abacha started that with sallah holiday.

We must stop being wasteful — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) November 30, 2017

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related