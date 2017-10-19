Suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, a.k.a Evans has pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping of one Dunu Donatus.

The offence was allegedly committed in February 2017.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to the two-count charge at his arraignment on Aug 30, 2017.

The court reconvened at 11.45am and the amended charges have been read to all six defendants and they all pleaded “not guilty”.

The prosecution has indicated their readiness to proceed with the trial.

They have three witnesses in court to testify.

The Lagos State Government has amended the charges it filed against Evans and the five others.

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Lagos State, Titilayo Shitta-Bey told Justice Hakeem Oshodi that the amendment relates only to the punishment section for the second charge.

The DPP also submitted that there is no material change in the nature of the offence which still remains conspiracy and the kidnap of one Dunu Donatus, Channels Television reports.

She urged the court to allow the defendants take fresh pleas to the amended two count charges.

Counsel to Evans, Olukoya Ogungbeje has opposed the move for fresh pleas.

He told the judge that he had only just been served in court this morning with the amended charge and he needed time to confer with his client.

He then asked the court to grant him a short adjournment so he could get a proper brief from his clients on how to proceed.

The other defence counsel except for the counsel for the 4th defendant aligned with his submission. The 4th defence counsel, Mr Olanrewaju Ajanaku told the court that he was ready to proceed as there was no material change in the charges.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related