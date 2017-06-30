Bishop Oyedepo Reacts To FG's Move To Force Islamic Studies, Arabic On Christians - The Herald Nigeria

The General Overseer of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo has registered his dissatisfaction with the federal government’s move to compel secondary schools in Nigeria to offer Islamic studies.

The move by the federal government comes after Nigerians and Christian associations fought against the removal of Christian Religious Knowledge, CRK, from the secondary school curriculum while keeping Arabic and Islamic studies on.

In a warning issued by the cleric after an emergency meeting held by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, in Lagos on Thursday, Bishop Oyedepo noted that it is unjust for the federal government to make such a move.

Speaking to newsmen at the PFN Headquarters in Isolo, Lagos State, Oyedepo said the Nigerian government had no right to force subjects on anybody.

He maintained that anybody who has the aim of stopping or removing the Christian Religion Studies CRS, from the Senior Secondary School curriculum will be met with stiff opposition .

He added that once the government succeeds in eliminating the subject at the secondary school level, it will proceed to eliminate it at the tertiary level.

He added: “You cannot force our students to study Islamic Studies or Arabic Studies.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment