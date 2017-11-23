Boko Haram attacks: Madagali council boss called for increased security

Alhaji Yusuf Muhammed, Chairman, Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa on Thursday, called on the Federal Government to ensure increased security for the people of the area.

Muhammed made the call at Gulak, the headquarters of the council, during the presentation of relief materials by the NEMA to affected members of the community attacked by Boko Haram insurgents recently.

The chairman said the proximity the communities to the camps of the insurgents’ hide-out made their people constant victims of Boko Haram attacks.

Muhammed who lamented the great loss suffered by the people of the area due to Boko Haram attack said, “ Our top priority in Madagali Local Government Area is security not food.

“Government, as matter of urgency, should bring lasting solution to the excessive attacks by Boko Haram and destruction on our people.

“If the deadly attacks continue, we have no other alternative than to relocate to Cameroon Republic.” Muhammed said.

He urged the Federal Government to deploy more soldiers to the area to protect the lives of innocent people of the locality.

Contributing, Sen. Binta Garba (APC), Adamawa Northern Senatorial District, noted that Madagali and Michika Local Government areas had become endangered species and also called for increased security in the area.

Responding, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Special Duties, Sen. Abdul Nyako, thanked the council chairman for being frank with details of the situation on ground.

Nyako assured the people of the area that his committee would present the true position of situation of the communities before the senate for immediate deliberation.

In his remarks, Alhaji Mustafa Maihaja, Director-General of NEMA, said that the relief materials were part of government’s intervention, meant to bring succour to the affected people.

He was represented by Air Commodore, Sunday Ohemu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three trucks, loaded with food items and other assorted materials, were presented to the people of the community.

