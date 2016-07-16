 Boy Breaks Instagram with 'Bootylicious' Pics of Himself - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Boy Breaks Instagram with ‘Bootylicious’ Pics of Himself

3976386_33_jpega92a52309725091d43be35e39c8d617d

A boy named Micah has turned virtual heads everywhere with his posts on Instagram. The 20-year-old is trending all over twitter because of his huge hips and bum.

He says he’s an aspiring R&B singer and he is gaining popularity due to his assets.

His backside has already had people questioning if it isn’t bigger than the likes of Kim K, Beyonce and so on.

Micah also claims that he has had no surgery on his bum to make it look the way it is at the moment.

He certainly has his critics who has called him out due to his effeminate behavior, but Micah says he’s not fazed by that.

You can check out his jaw-dropping photos below.

3976384_11_jpegf7f163af78812e58c4d3c47b4e396ae6

 

3976385_22_jpeg2ddb582a11acd6f750cc3f46aaa54520

 

3976386_33_jpega92a52309725091d43be35e39c8d617d

 

3976387_44_jpeg76c642fa88c7d96fc58e3c57023653f7

Femi Famutimi
Femi Famutimi

Famutimi Femi is a writer for theheraldng. He is also a lawyer by trade. His hobbies include reading and writing, he also loves Renaissance art.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

