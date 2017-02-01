BREAKING: Beyonce is Pregnant with twins - The Herald Nigeria

Musical superstar Beyonce Knowles has revealed she is pregnant with twins.

The wife to Jay-Z, Queen bee of the beyhive and mother of Blue Ivy shared a photo on her Instagram page sporting just a bra and underwear with her bump on show.

She added a caption which read: ‘We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters’

The couple are already parents to five-year-old Blue Ivy.

