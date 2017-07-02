Only Broke Guys Complain About Women's Love For Money - YungSix Throws Shades - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian rapper, Yungsix who some months ago came on social media to plead the return of his gold chain as he promised a reward of N500,000 has in a new interview maintained that only broke guys cry about women’s demands.

The rapper in an interview with Sunday Scoop revealed this while reacting to the comments he received from fans last week on his social media page, Instagram.

Recall that Yungsix had last week maintained that instead of shying away from women who love money, men should use it as a motivation to make more money, a comment which earned him several reactions most of which were insults.

In reaction to his earlier words, the rapper said: “It is what it is. I am tired of hearing men complain that women like money. I believe everybody likes money and it is only broke guys that complain about such. As a matter of fact, that should even serve as a motivation for the man to make more money; it is that simple.

“Even though everything is not about money but no one would respect you if you don’t have money. Without money, you wouldn’t be able to carry out your responsibilities. When a father does not have money to pay his children’s school fees, the children wouldn’t be happy with him. That’s the logic.”

