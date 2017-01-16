Buhari Is My Mentor, I Will Always Stand With Him - Ndume - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Former Senate leader, Ali Ndume said he never planned to be a senator in the first place when he ventured into politics.

Speaking with reporters in Borno on Sunday, Ndume said his love for truth may be the cause for his many troubles.

“I am an extrovert personality, and I have always stood on the side of the truth. Maybe that is why I sometimes run into troubled waters,” he said.

“I never planned to be a senator at the onset, it was God’s decision. My target was to contest for the deputy senate president, but I ended up as the leader. So, I thank God for everything.”

He said come what may if there was any political re-alignment, he would stand with President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I want to say that nobody has contacted me yet on any political re-alignment. But for Muhammad Ndume, whenever there is any political re-alignment, you will find me where President Muhammadu Buhari,” the senator representing Borno south, said.

“Buhari has been my long time mentor. When your mentor is on one side, you are expected to be with him no matter what.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment