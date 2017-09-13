President Buhari will lead the Nigeria delegation to the 72nd United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the conference is scheduled to hold from September 12 to September 25.

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, briefing some newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 said; “Last year, President Muhammadu Buhari led the Nigerian delegation to the United Nation General Assembly and we delighted that he is doing so again”.

He said “Nigeria would call for comprehensive reform of the UN, particularly the security council to reflect effective, equitable and fair representation”.

He also said Nigeria plans to review its call for international support for the release of the remaining Chibok girls.

“That should be an excellent message to the world that Nigeria is engaged at the very highest level with international community and it is present in the big and global issues of the day”, he added.

He further said “we have clear objectives of what we want to get out of the UNGA for the country. We are always keen that Nigeria’s priorities and interests are really pushed and our objectives are achieved.”

According to Mr. Onyeama, Nigeria will continually seek the support of the international community in a bid to eradicate the residual traces of terrorism from the northeast of the country.

He said the theme for the Nigerian agenda at this session is “Focusing on people: Striving for peace and a decent life for all on a sustainable planet”.

He said Nigeria also plans to reiterate the call for the repatriation of the proceeds of illicit financial assets to the countries of origin. In 2016, the UNGA co-sponsored the resolution on repatriation of illicit financial assets to the countries of origin.

“At session, Nigeria would also advocate for the eradication of poverty through partnerships which focused attention on people and planet in line with SDG Goal 1”.

“The UN must scale up its process of change and form to strengthen its delivery capacity to meet new demands and deliver its vital services in most effective and efficient ways.”

“Africa must be adequately represented on security Council in the Permanent membership category. Nigeria is keen on the reformation of the UN, particularly the Security Council, to reflect an even-handed and fair representation.”

“Nigeria is ready to serve Africa and the world in advancing international peace and security” he said.

