Buhari's Health: Why Osinbajo Cannot Lead Nigeria -Fayose - The Herald Nigeria

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has said that Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is limited in what he can do in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that Yemi Osinbajo has been the Acting President for the past 65 days since President Muhammadu Buhari left the country for medical treatment in the United Kingdom.

However, Fayose in a statement by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, noted that contrary to what many believe Buhari’s absence has created vacuum and the nation left in limbo and stagnation.

According to Fayose, there are things that the Acting President cannot do and as such, the Federal Executive Council (FEC), should declare Buhari incapacitated.

“It has therefore become pertinent that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) must invoke Section 144 of the 1999 Constitution by passing a resolution declaring that President Buhari is incapable of discharging the functions of his office,” Fayose noted.

“They are always quick to tell Nigerians that there is an Acting President in person of Prof Yemi Osinbajo and as such, no vacuum government.”

Speaking further, he said, “However, we all know the limitations of the Acting President. We know that there are so many things Prof Osinbajo cannot do and Nigerians are the ones bearing the consequences of a bedridden President.”

