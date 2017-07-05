Buratai: Dubai Property Is A Family Investment - The Herald Nigeria

Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Nigeria’s chief of army staff, has revealed that his family invested in a property in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, before he was appointed chief of army staff.

Buratai, who was featured as a guest on BBC interview programme Hard Talk, on Tuesday, said his family conducts its private business and has the wherewithal to afford a property in Dubai.

“Substantial property is just an investment; my family do their own private business. They should afford to have such property in Dubai,” the army chief said.

“The type of property you are talking about is not the ones people are talking about.

“The property I invested was far back as 2013 before I became the chief of army staff, I never dreamt of becoming the chief of army staff and people are accusing me as if it is today.”

On his opinion on the Boko Haram swap for Chibok girls, he referred to it as a political decision that was made with the nation’s interest in mind.

“As far as I am concerned, we performed our own role for the save passage of the abducted Chibok girls,” he said.

“The Boko Haram terrorists’ swap for the Chibok School girls was a political decision not a military decision. It is in the best interest of the nation and based on circumstances, the government felt it was the best course.

“Personally, I think it has its own advantages; the message is to rescue the Chibok girls.”

