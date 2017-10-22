Multi Award winning female rapper, Carbi B has publicly apologized to her boyfriend, Offset via her Instagram page.

She had initially called off the relationship after she saw a video of South African Twerker Faith Nketsi grinding on her boyfriend.

The video of the dance was shared on Snapchat ahead of the first South African’s performance of their highly publicized Culture Tour.

She apologized via her Instagram page, she wrote;

“So listen babes, I exaggerated a lil bit earlier cause i was really upset and the Bronx girl in me always have to go to the extreme. I came to my senses now. I’m sorry… Waffle house on me?”

