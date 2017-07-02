 Check Out The World's Most Expensive Watches In 2017 - The Herald Nigeria

Check Out The World’s Most Expensive Watches In 2017

Luxury watches are an important fashion accessory and are known to play an important role in conveying personalty in our world of today.

Timepieces were initially perceived as a necessary accessory but have been relegated to being purely for fashion since the advent of modal clock function for phones, eliminating the need for manual wrist watches.

Today, luxury manufacturers of wristwatches dominate the bulk of watch makers, with the craft of watchmaking becoming an art; combining fashion and efficiency, with price tags hitting millions of dollars.

Money Inc.com gives us a value for our money on the five most expensive wristwatches for the year 2017.

1.Franck Muller The Aeternitas Mega 4 – $2.4 million

 

2. Hublot Big Bang – $5 million

 

3. Patek Philippe Caliber 89 – $11 million

 

4. Patek Philippe Supercomplication Pocket Watch – $24 million

 

5. Chopard 201 Carat Watch – $25 million

