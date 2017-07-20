China to partner UNILAG on education, donates borehole

The Consul-General, the People’s Republic of China, Chao Xiaoliang, says his country will partner with the University of Lagos to improve the academic standard of the institution.

Xiaoliang said this at the inauguration of a borehole donated to the university by the China Geology Company (CGC) Nigeria Ltd, on Wednesday in Lagos.

The borehole was sponsored by the Consulate-General through an NGO, the China-African People to People Friendship Action.

The consul-general said UNILAG was a brand name, not only in Nigeria or Africa but also the entire world.

He said the Chinese Government would continue to explore working relations with the institution in various fields of human need “in order to bring the desired development to Nigeria’’.

“We are happy to donate this as part of our corporate social responsibility to the university because of the position it occupies in Nigeria and Africa.

“We are not just stopping at making this donation, but rather going a step further in exploring areas of collaboration especially in the area of research and development.

“If this is done, it will further strengthening the cordial relationship already existing between the two countries,’’ Xiaoliang said.

Responding, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Rahaman Bello called for more collaborations from corporate bodies and organisations to boost teaching and learning in Nigerian educational institutions.

“What the Chinese Consulate in Lagos has done for this institution will go a long way to improve lives on campus.

“I thank CGC for bringing us together and for deeming it fit to donate a bore hole as a part of its CSR in Nigeria to this university.

“The CGC only came into contact with the University of Lagos, just a few months ago.

“The CGC bided for the construction of a water plant for the Sodeinde hostel at UNILAG and it won the contract,’’ Bello said.

The Mr Olaniyi Ayeye, Acting Director of Works and Physical Planning on the university told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), , that the project was completed with 25 days on June 26.

He said this on the sideline inauguration of the borehole.

According to him, the borehole has the capacity to generate 7.2 million litres per day.

He added that the institution was hopeful of also getting a water treatment plant from CGC.

“We are happy with this giant stride taken by CGC. We expect that they can go further to provide for us, a treatment plant,’’ Ayeye said. (NAN)

