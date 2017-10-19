AY Makun has announced a new reality TV show titled “The Makun Brothers,” which will revolve around the lives of AY, and his brothers, Lanre and Yomi Makun.

AY announced the new show with a teaser on Instagram, which described the upcoming TV show as “captivating,” “mind blowing,” and “entertaining.”

AY Makun is a multi-award winning Nigerian actor, filmmaker, radio and tv presenter and comedian.

He is popular for blockbuster movies; “30 Days in Atlanta,” “10 Days in Sun City” and “A Trip to Jamaica.”

Yomi Makun, popularly known as Yomi Casual, is a popular designer, who recently got married to his girlfriend in a lavish and star-studded ceremony.

Lanre Makun is a popular event promoter in Nigeria.

