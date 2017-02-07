Court Readjourns Fani-Kayode's trial till March 14 - The Herald Nigeria

Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed March 14, 2017, for the commencement of the trial of the former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode.

Fani-Kayode, who was also the Director of Media in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation, is standing trial on a five-count charge of alleged corruption and money laundering proffered against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

At the resumed trial yesterday, Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, Ahmed Raji (SAN), prayed the court for an adjournment to enable him go through the files as he was new on the case.

He said: “My lord, I am just coming into the case, I will need time to go through the file; so I would like to crave the indulgence of the court to enable me familiarise myself with the case.

Prosecuting counsel, Johnson Ojogbane, however, asked the court to take cognizance of the fact that this was the second adjournment at the instance of the defense.

Ojogbane therefore, urged the court to give a definite date for the commencement of trial.

Responding, trial judge, Justice Tsoho adjourned to March 14, 2017, for the commencement of trial.

Fani-Kayode was arraigned by the EFCC on five fresh counts bordering on money laundering.

The ex-aviation Minister was accused of collecting N26 million from the office of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki and using same for media campaign.

Fani-Kayode is facing another 17 counts of money laundering before the Lagos division of the court.

