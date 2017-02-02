Court reserves ruling on no case submission in alleged N115m fraud

The Federal High Court in Ibadan will rule on the no case submission filed by Adenose Clement, one of the three accused persons in the alleged case of N115 million fraud at IART on March 2

Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel adjourned the case after an application by the defence counsel.

Clement’s Counsel, Yetunde Adegboye, stated that her client had no case to answer in relation to the alleged fraud because the prosecution had establish a prima facie case against him

Adegboye prayed the court to hold that Clement had no case to answer because the evidence against Clement and the other two accused persons were not sufficient to justify the continuation of the trial.

She said that there was no essential exhibit to proof the elements of the alleged offence and that the evidence given by the prosecution so far had been discredited and therefore unreliable.

However, Mr I.A. Mohammed, counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes’ Commission (EFCC), opposed the application.

Mohammed added that the commission had presented necessary evidence against Clement as well as the other accused persons in the case.

Prof. Benjamin Ogunbodede, Zachius Tejumola and Adenose Clement were arraigned a 17-count charge bordering on alleged conversion and theft of N115 million Hazard Allowance at the Institute of

Agricultural Research and Training (IAR$TMore Plantation Ibadan.

The 10 other accused in the same case had since 2016 entered into plea bargain with the EFCC and were convicted. (NAN)

