English premier league club, Crystal Palace have fire Frank De Boer after 77 days of being their manager.

De Boer had lost all four games from when he took charge in June, making it worst ever premier league start of any top flight club in 93 years.

The former Ajax Manager failed to score a single premier league goal in all the games played both home and away.

It would seem as though the home game to Burnley, two days ago was the final straw, as the team once again failed to produce a decent result despite having a fine spell of possession and domination.

On Monday morning he was confirmed as the shortest-serving Premier League manager in terms of matches and said he was “disappointed about the decision”.

He wrote “very disappointed about the decision but never the less I want to thank the players, staff and the fans for their support. Good luck for the future”.

De Boer had earlier vowed to fight and said he was “convinced” they could achieve their set objectives, but Palace clearly wasn’t buying any of it despite improved performances against Huddersfield, Liverpool, Swansea and most recently West ham, all of which ended in losses,

Crystal palace issued a statement shortly before midday on Monday that read: “Crystal Palace have parted company with Frank de Boer. We would like to thank Frank for his dedication and hard work during his time at the club. A new manager will be appointed in due course and we wish Frank the very best of luck for the future.”

Sky sources understand that “Hodgson is set to sign a two-year contract as his successor and bring in Ray Lewington, who worked with him for England, as his assistant“.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment