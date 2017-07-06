Cure For Breast Cancer Developed In Nigeria - The Herald Nigeria

A female student of the African University of Science and Technology, Abuja, Sandra Musujusu, has developed an alternative treatment for breast cancer.

According to TribuneOnline, the breakthrough made by the student might proffer a lasting solution to the issue of breast cancer which is prevalent among women in the world.

The breakthrough was made known on Tuesday in Abuja when the World Bank Education Director, Dr Jaime Saavedra Chanduvi along with his team visited the University as part of his assessment tour of the 10 African Centres of Excellence (ACE) centres.

The World Bank, as part of its efforts to encouraging the discovery of cutting edge researches has committed about $10 billion to the ACE projects in Nigeria.

Speaking on the cutting edge discovery, Musujusu said: “My research is actually centred on the development of bio-degradable polymers for treatment of breast cancer.

“I will be focusing on triple negative breast cancer which is actually the aggressive sub-type of breast cancer that is common with women from African ancestry.”

“I believe there is a bright future for Africa, and as a woman there is much more we can do if we are empowered. This award given to me by PAMI has empowered me to face my studies with more confidence and actually contribute to the frontier of knowledge and move Africa forward.”

