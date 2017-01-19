 Deny Your Husbands Sex If They Haven't Registered To Vote - Female Politician Encourages Women - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Deny Your Husbands Sex If They Haven’t Registered To Vote – Female Politician Encourages Women

A female politician and Kenyan opposition MP, Mishi Mboko has encouraged women to deny their husbands sex to get the to register ahead of the upcoming polls.

Mishi Mboko, ahead of the August elections while speaking at the Costal City of Mombasa said: “Women, if your husband has not been registered as a voter, you deny him a little and tell him to go get registered and then come back and enjoy the game.”

During her address on Monday which kick started the one month long nationwide drive to encourage people to register ahead of the upcoming election, the parliamentarian reminded women that sex could prove a powerful tool in urging their men to register ahead of the August 8 elections.

She further added that registration in a large number is the only chance the country has to outs the present president from office.

