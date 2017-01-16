Deployment of 4,000 peacekeeping force in S/Sudan ongoing – UN

The UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan said it was dcontinuing its discussions with the transitional national unity Government on the deployment of 4,000-strong regional protection force in the country.

The force was authorised by the UN Security Council in August 2016 but has yet to be deployed.

“The UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) confirms that in preparation for the arrival of the Regional Protection Force, it continues to be engaged in discussions with the Transitional Government of National Unity as to the various modalities for the new Force, including where they will be deployed in Juba,’” a statement issued by the Mission’s Office of the Spokesperson said.

The statement followed various media reports, including those suggesting that the government might have changed its position on the deployment of the Force.

“The Mission’s attention has been drawn to recent statements reported in the media concerning the deployment of the Regional Protection Force.

“It may be recalled that the United Nations Security Council in its Resolution 2304 decided that UNMISS force levels should be increased to a ceiling of 17,000 troops, including 4,000 for a Regional Protection Force.

“This was reaffirmed by the Security Council in its recent Resolution 2327, renewing the United Nations Mission in South Sudan for one year,” the spokesperson said.

The Mission noted that the Transitional Government of National Unity confirmed its “unconditional” consent to the deployment of the Regional Protection Force by communique to the Security Council on Nov. 30, 2016, and in renewing the UNMISS mandate.

It said the UNMISS mandate included the deployment of the Regional Protection Force, the Council reaffirmed that the security situation in South Sudan remains fragile, with serious consequences for the civilian population.

In July 2016, close to the fifth anniversary of South Sudan’s independence, the world’s youngest nation was plunged into fresh violence due to clashes between rival forces – the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA), loyal to President Salva Kiir, and the SPLA in Opposition, backing former First Vice-President Riek Machar.

That led to deaths and injuries, including many civilians and several UNMISS peacekeepers, jeopardising the peace agreement between the political rivals in August 2015, which formally ended their differences. (NAN)

