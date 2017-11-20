The details of the sad murder of ex-PDP chairman’s son, Bilyamin Bello, who was reportedly stabbed to death by his wife Maryam Sanda, for cheating has surfaced.

It was gathered that Sanda, daughter of the embattled former Aso Savings Bank Boss, Hajia Maimuna Aliyu, had carried out the gruesome murder at night after she found a text message on his phone.

Sanda in her fury stabbed him in the neck and chest then rushed him to the hospital where he gave up the ghost.

The duo who got married two years ago, after former PDP chairman persuaded his son to marry her, have been in a troubled marriage as Bilyamin was on the verge of divorcing his wife before the dastard act.

According to reports, the deceased had complained severally to his family and friends about his wife’s violent behavior and was reportedly advised to leave their home in Maitama, Abuja, which he refused.

The Spokesman for the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Maitama Divisional Police Station, Anjuguri Manzah, confirmed the incident and the arrest of the female suspect.

The deceased have been buried and investigation into the homicide case has commenced.

