Deziani: Sen. Oduah advises FG to follow due process

A member of the National Assembly, Sen. Stella Oduah, has urged the Federal Government to follow due process in investigating and prosecuting corruption allegations against former Petroleum Minister, Deziani Alison-Madueke.

She made the call when she featured on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja.

Oduah, a former Minister of Aviation, said that Alison-Madueke should be tried in the court and be convicted before the seizure of her property.

“We have laws in this country. We have processes and policies on how things ought to be done. If we are law-abiding, then we must do things according to the law.

“Anything outside that is going to be illegal, in my own view.’’

A Federal High Court in Lagos had on Aug. 28 ordered the final forfeiture of N7.6 billion being alleged loot recovered from Alison-Madueke.

The court fixed Sept. 22 to hear the application for the final forfeiture of four properties valued at N2.6 billion, linked to Allison-Madueke and her associates.

The properties are located in Lagos and Rivers as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had filed the application seeking to have the former minister’s properties finally forfeited to the Federal Government.

Oduah, who is the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Women Affairs, also said that alleged corruption against the Nigerian Police would be visited by the National Assembly after its recess.

